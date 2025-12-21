Mass shooting in South Africa: 10 killed, 10 injured near Johannesburg

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in a mass shooting at a township outside Johannesburg, police said on December 21, marking the second such incident in South Africa this month.



The attack took place in Bekkersdal, around 25 miles southwest of Johannesburg. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, police said.



“Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen,” police said in a statement. “Ten people are dead. We don’t yet have a breakdown of who they are,” said Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson for Gauteng province.



According to police, the shooting occurred near a tavern or informal bar in Bekkersdal, an impoverished area located close to several of South Africa’s major gold mines. Authorities said the establishment was allegedly operating illegally.



The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, police added. No arrests had been announced at the time of reporting, and investigations were underway.



The incident comes less than two weeks after another deadly shooting on December 6, when gunmen opened fire at a hostel near Pretoria, killing at least 12 people, including a three-year-old child.



South Africa continues to grapple with high levels of violent crime, with police repeatedly calling for tougher enforcement against illegal firearms and illicit alcohol outlets.