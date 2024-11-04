Bengali stands as the sole South Asian language among just five languages featured on New York City's presidential election ballots, despite the metropolis being home to over 200 spoken languages.

The Board of Elections will provide ballots in English, Chinese, Spanish, Korean, and Bengali for Tuesday's presidential election, a decision stemming from a significant legal settlement regarding language access rights.

Through negotiations following a lawsuit about language access, Bengali was selected to represent Asian Indian languages, explained Micheal J Ryan, Executive Director of NYC's Board of Elections. The mandate, implemented in 2013, emerged from the 1965 Voting Rights Act's provisions supporting South Asian minorities.

For Queens resident Subhshesh, whose father benefits from this linguistic inclusion, the change makes voting more accessible. Subhshesh, a sales agent near Times Square, noted that many in their community feel more comfortable using their native language, which helps them fully participate in the democratic process.

The impact extends beyond ballot papers. Poll sites must provide comprehensive voting materials in Bengali, reflecting the city's commitment to language accessibility for its diverse population.

Dr Avinash Gupta, President of the Federation of Indian Association, emphasised the policy’s significance, noting that it enables greater political participation among Indian Americans and helps ensure the community’s voice is heard.

While Bengali represents speakers from both India and Bangladesh, it serves as a crucial step toward inclusive voting access in one of America's most linguistically diverse cities.