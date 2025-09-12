BHU alumna Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman Prime Minister

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been selected to head Nepal's transitional government, making her the country's first female Prime Minister after Gen Z protesters successfully ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's administration.

The 72-year-old legal veteran, who earned her master's degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India before completing her law degree from Tribhuvan University in 1978, emerged as the consensus choice through an unprecedented public vote conducted on Discord by youth movement leaders.

Karki's selection represents a rare moment of political unity in Nepal, with her candidacy receiving support not only from the young protesters who initiated the government's downfall but also from traditional political establishments seeking stability during the current upheaval.

The Biratnagar-born jurist previously broke barriers in July 2016 when she became Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, a position from which she issued several landmark corruption verdicts against high-profile politicians. Her judicial tenure ended controversially in June 2017 following an impeachment motion that observers widely viewed as political retaliation for her independence.

"She has agreed to shoulder such a huge challenge, demonstrating her courage. We all need to support her," said Ananda Mohan Bhattarai, a former Supreme Court justice who worked alongside Karki. "I am fully hopeful that she will lead through the transition period, embracing democratic principles at the highest level."

Born on June 7, 1952, in Shankarpur, Biratnagar, Karki built her legal career over four decades, starting practice in 1979 and serving as president of both the Koshi Zonal Bar Association and the Biratnagar Appellate Bar before her Supreme Court appointment in 2009.

Legal professionals who have worked with Karki consistently praise her unwavering integrity and judicial independence. Despite being nominated to the Supreme Court under the Nepali Congress quota, colleagues emphasise she never compromised her principles under political pressure.

"She has always maintained a high level of integrity in her entire life," said senior advocate Bipin Adhikari, a professor at Kathmandu University School of Law. He noted that successful governance during these challenging times will require assembling a competent team of advisors.

Karki's personal life reflects her commitment to democratic values. She is married to Durga Subedi, a Congress leader who participated in a 1973 plane hijacking to fund the anti-Panchayat movement. Former colleague Bhattarai describes the couple as "true Gandhians, not just in ideology but also in lifestyle."

The new transitional leader faces the immediate challenge of restoring governmental order, organising elections, and maintaining Nepal's development trajectory while bridging the gap between youth protesters' demands and traditional political expectations.

"Gen Z found a true guardian in her. They have made the best choice," Bhattarai concluded, dismissing concerns about potential generational conflicts in her leadership approach.