Presidential debate was held today in Bhutan between the two main political parties.

The debate, organised by the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB), was held between Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), two political parties contesting for the general round of elections.

The fresh round of debate comes in even as Bhutan gears up for the final leg of the Prime Ministership race.

Elections to the National Assembly of Bhutan began with the primary round that was conducted on November 30. The BTP and PDP had emerged winners of this round with the parties winning the maximum number of votes.

According to the election schedule, the presidential debate was mentioned only for the primary round of elections.

The Director of the Secretariat of ECB and ECB’s spokesperson, Phub Dorji, said that the presidential debate for the general round of elections was initiated because if the president cannot cover and reach all the constituencies for the campaign, the presidential debate will provide a platform.

Meanwhile, the ECB has postponed the public debate for candidates from December 18. According to the election schedule, it was initially scheduled to commence on December 14.