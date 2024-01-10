Bhutan's election commission announced on January 10 that Tshering Tobgay has been elected as the Prime Minister for a second term. His party won nearly two-thirds of the seats.

The election was primarily influenced by serious economic challenges that have questioned the Himalayan kingdom's traditional policy of prioritizing 'Gross National Happiness' over economic growth.

It needs mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tshering Tobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. He expressed his eagerness to collaborate with them once more to further fortify the special bonds of friendship and collaboration that exist between the two nations.

From 2013 till 2018, Tobgay served as Bhutan's prime minister. In the country's last round of legislative elections, his party, the PDP, secured 30 of the 47 seats in the National Assembly.

With 17 seats gained, the recently formed Bhutan Tendrel Party will serve as the opposition for the ensuing five years.