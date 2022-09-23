Bhutan unveiled its new national brand 'Believe', reopening its borders to international visitors today in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has launched a new tourism strategy that is based on three key transformations: improvements to its sustainable development policies, infrastructure renovations, and the enhancement of the tourist experience.

Bhutan’s noble policy of High Value, Low Volume tourism has existed since they started welcoming guests to our country in 1974. But its intent and spirit were watered down over the years.

“Therefore, as we reset as a nation after this pandemic, and officially open our doors to visitors today, we are reminding ourselves about the essence of the policy, the values, and merits that have defined us for generations,” said H.E. Dr.LotayTshering, the Honourable Prime Minister of Bhutan.