Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit. The royal couple was received by India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, who welcomed the King and highlighted the significance of the visit in strengthening the longstanding ties of friendship between the two nations.

Jaishankar expressed his honour in a social media post, noting that the visit would further enhance the “unique bonds of friendship” shared by India and Bhutan. During their time in India, King Jigme Khesar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. Senior Indian officials are also scheduled to meet the Bhutanese King.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that the visit will provide an opportunity to review the broad scope of bilateral cooperation and further deepen the partnership across multiple sectors. India and Bhutan maintain a close and mutually trusting relationship, with shared values and collaboration driving their ongoing engagement.

Earlier, on December 2, Bhutan’s Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, spoke at the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in New Delhi. Dorji praised India as a key pillar of support for Bhutan, acknowledging the trust and shared values that underpin the nations’ strong partnership. He noted that India’s role as a close neighbour and partner plays a crucial role in enabling Bhutan’s aspirations.

Dorji also highlighted India’s leadership under Prime Minister Modi, positioning the country as a global leader that fosters innovation and prosperity. He stressed that the collaboration between India and Bhutan drives mutual growth and opportunities. Bhutan, guided by this partnership, is working towards becoming a high-income nation with an emphasis on sustainable development and Gross National Happiness.