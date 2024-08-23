Acclaimed singer-songwriter Papon received overwhelming appreciation from Her Majesty Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, the Queen Mother of Bhutan, during a recent Smile Asia charity event in Singapore. The Queen Mother, known for her humanitarian efforts, expressed admiration for Papon's musical talent and his dedication to Smile Asia's cause.

Deeply moved by the experience, Papon shared, "The kindness of Her Majesty the Queen Mother of Bhutan and the love she showed to me on those couple of days was overwhelming!"

The event showcased Papon's role as Smile Asia's International Brand Ambassador since 2016. At the Smile Asia Charity Gala, Papon witnessed Her Majesty receive the inaugural Smile Asia Philanthropic Visionary Award, noting, "I am honoured to witness Her Majesty receive this award. Her unwavering support and dedication inspire Smile Asia to continue bringing hope and smiles to children across Asia."

Papon also headlined a sold-out charity concert at Capitol Theatre, attended by Her Majesty. The popular Bollywood artist performed at a sold-out concert at Capitol Theatre, raising funds for children with facial deformities across Asia. Tickets for the event reached up to S$500 (32,000 INR), with over 1,000 attendees supporting the cause.

After the show, Papon remarked, "What a night! I am truly humbled by the opportunity to do a fundraiser concert for such a meaningful cause."

Smile Asia Chairman Dr Vincent Yeow expressed gratitude for Papon's involvement: "We are honoured to have Papon as our Brand Ambassador and humbled that he took time out of his busy schedule to perform live in Singapore for the children of Asia."

Smile Asia, a global alliance of charities, works to treat facial deformities and improve medical care standards across 20 countries. To date, the organisation has completed over 80,000 surgeries, significantly impacting the lives of children and their families.