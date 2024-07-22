President Joe Biden's surprise decision to end his re-election campaign has sent shockwaves through the global political landscape. Leaders from around the world have rushed to comment on the unexpected turn of events, praising Biden's legacy while grappling with the implications for international relations.

The announcement, which cited concerns about Biden's age and fitness, has drawn a mix of gratitude, respect, and strategic positioning from allies and adversaries alike.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led the chorus of tributes, highlighting Biden's dedication to his country and his role as a steadfast partner to Canada. Israeli President Isaac Herzog emphasised Biden's unwavering support for Israel, calling him a "true ally of the Jewish people."

I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend.



To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you. pic.twitter.com/5mQvFn8INn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 21, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the difficulty of Biden's decision while expressing deep gratitude for the President's support during Russia's invasion.

Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical.



Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 21, 2024

In contrast, the Kremlin's response was noticeably muted. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow's focus remains on its military operations in Ukraine, rather than on the outcome of US elections.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, praised Biden's commitment to transatlantic cooperation and his leadership in facing global challenges. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese both emphasized the strength of their countries' alliances with the US under Biden's leadership.

Toda mi admiración y reconocimiento a la valiente y digna decisión del presidente @JoeBiden.



Gracias a su determinación y liderazgo, EEUU superó la crisis económica tras la pandemia y el grave asalto al Capitolio y ha sido ejemplar en su apoyo a Ucrania ante la agresión rusa de… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 21, 2024

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala acknowledged the difficulty of Biden's decision, with Fiala expressing hope for a capable successor to emerge from the democratic process.

Dear President @JoeBiden. You’ve taken many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger. I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) July 21, 2024

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris highlighted Biden's role in promoting peace in Ireland, calling him an "unwavering voice" for reason and effective multilateralism.

My statement on US President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/5WltCqip06 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 21, 2024

As the dust settles on Biden's announcement, attention now turns to Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden has endorsed as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. The President has called for party unity in the face of the upcoming electoral battle against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Biden's withdrawal comes in the wake of a positive COVID-19 test and follows increasing pressure from within the Democratic Party, particularly after a challenging debate performance against Trump on June 27.

As world leaders continue to react, the global community watches closely to see how this unexpected development will reshape the landscape of international politics and alliances in the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election.