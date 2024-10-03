U.S. President Joe Biden has voiced opposition to Israel's reported plans to target Iran's nuclear and oil facilities in retaliation for recent missile attacks. In statements made on Wednesday, Biden emphasized the need for Israel to act "proportionately," underscoring Israel's right to self-defense while urging restraint.

The comments come amid heightened tensions following a series of missile strikes by Iran on Israeli territory. During a phone call with G7 leaders, Biden discussed potential new sanctions against Iran, reaffirming a united front against Tehran's aggression. The G7 nations collectively condemned Iran's attacks, marking a significant escalation in Middle Eastern conflicts.

Biden confirmed that further sanctions would be imposed on Iran and announced plans for upcoming discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He clearly stated, “The answer is no” when questioned about Israel's intent to strike Iranian targets, reiterating that any response must be measured.

Experts anticipate that if Israel retaliates, it could involve strikes on critical infrastructure, including gas and oil rigs or nuclear facilities, potentially leading to a significant regional confrontation. Analysts suggest that the Biden administration should moderate Israel's military response to avert broader conflict.

The situation has been further complicated by ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which have intensified following Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon. An Israeli airstrike early Thursday resulted in six fatalities in Beirut, escalating the cycle of violence. Concurrently, Hezbollah has conducted drone attacks targeting Israel, signaling a rapid escalation in military operations.