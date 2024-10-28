President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden will host a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, October 28 marking their final observance of the festival as President and First Lady. This year’s event will gather Indian-Americans from across the nation, continuing a tradition that has become a hallmark of the Biden administration.

The festivities will feature the President lighting a traditional lamp in the Blue Room before addressing attendees and celebrating the vibrant Indian-American community. The East Room will showcase a variety of cultural performances, including music and dance, with a special video message from NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is currently aboard the International Space Station.

Diwali events at the White House have a history dating back to 2003, starting with President George W. Bush. Over the years, several Presidents have participated, including Barack Obama and Donald Trump. However, formal celebrations were disrupted in 2018 due to the midterm elections.

This year's Diwali celebration holds particular significance as it coincides with the lead-up to the November 5, 2024, elections. Community leaders emphasize the importance of this alignment, viewing it as an opportunity for South Asian Americans to engage in the democratic process.

Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent advocate, encouraged community members to "drive out the darkness" by voting and supporting candidates committed to inclusivity and progress.