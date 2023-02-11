Billionaire tycoon Bryan Johnson, who made headlines last month for trying to find the body of an 18-year-old, has been accused of breaking up with his fiancée after learning she had breast cancer.

Johnson claims to have decreased his epigenetic age by 5.1 years by using a specific diet, a medical staff, and several gadgets, all of which cost him upwards of $2 million a year. The 45-year-old software tycoon asserts that his strict regimen has made him happier, more alive, and nicer to those around him; however, his ex-fiancée claims Johnson cheated on her frequently during their relationship and expelled her from his Los Angeles home after she was told she had breast cancer.

According to the New York Post, TV actress Taryn Southern filed a lawsuit accusing Bryan Johnson of acting "manipulative" and "controlling" during their three-year relationship. The two started dating in 2016, and they became engaged in 2018.

In October 2021, Southern sued Johnson in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that the millionaire had repeatedly begged for monogamy but instead "pressured her into letting him have intercourse with other women."

During their three-year relationship, she said that Johnson had affairs with more than a dozen different women, paid for prostitutes, and attempted to meet women via "sugar daddy" applications.

In addition, the lawsuit asserts that Johnson broke his promise to Southern after learning about her breast cancer diagnosis to give her "lifelong financial support."

Johnson, for his part, has charged Southern of extorting him by implying outrageous and lewd things about him in public unless he paid her an outrageous sum of money. In a court document, Mr. Johnson's lawyers stated that he "refuses to be extorted."