An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8 am in the vicinity of the military side of the heavily fortified airport.

They said the area had been sealed off by security forces, and all roads had been closed.

The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group.

Last month, at least five Chinese nationals were wounded when ISIL attackers stormed a hotel popular with Chinese nationals in Kabul.

Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan’s minority communities, have been killed and wounded in attacks since the Taliban returned to power.