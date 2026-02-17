BNP chief Tarique Rahman set to take oath as Bangladesh PM today

In a watershed moment for Bangladesh’s turbulent political landscape, Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as the Prime Minister on Tuesday, February 17, marking a dramatic power shift in Dhaka nearly two years after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in 2024. The oath-taking ceremony will formally usher in a new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a resounding mandate in the recent general elections.

Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile to spearhead the BNP’s campaign. His political comeback culminated in a landslide victory that has decisively reshaped the country’s power equations and signalled the electorate’s appetite for change.

According to party sources, newly elected Members of Parliament will take their oath at 9:30 am at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, followed by the swearing-in of the Council of Ministers at 4:00 pm. BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat confirmed that while several foreign dignitaries are expected to attend, neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be present at the ceremony.

India will be represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The MEA noted that Birla’s participation underscores the “deep and enduring friendship” between India and Bangladesh and reaffirms New Delhi’s commitment to democratic values and bilateral cooperation.

However, even as the new government prepares to assume office, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over a proposed constitutional reform process. According to reports in Prothom Alo, questions remain on whether elected MPs may be required to take a second oath as members of a proposed constitutional reform council. The timing and formation of this council — tasked with implementing the proposals outlined in the July National Charter — remain unclear.

The developments signal not just a routine transfer of power but a potential structural recalibration of Bangladesh’s political and constitutional framework. As Dhaka turns the page on a tumultuous chapter, all eyes are now on how Rahman’s government balances reform promises with governance stability in a nation at a critical crossroads.