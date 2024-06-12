at least 86 people, including 21 children, lost their lives after a boat sank late Monday on the Kwa River in the Mai-Ndombe province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Local sources reported the tragic news to Xinhua on Tuesday, highlighting the devastating impact of the accident.

The boat was en route from the town of Mushie to Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC when the tragedy unfolded near the village of Lediba around 11 p.m. local time on Monday. The Kwa River, a tributary of the Congo River, witnessed the sinking of the vessel, plunging scores of passengers into a dire situation.

Rescue efforts have been underway, with 185 individuals rescued so far. However, concerns remain high as authorities fear that the death toll could rise further. The exact number of passengers aboard the ill-fated boat is yet to be determined, adding to the complexity of the rescue and recovery operations.

The boat accident is one of the deadliest in recent times in the region. Details of the accident are still emerging.