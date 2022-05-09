A bomb struck a village school in eastern Ukraine, killing up to 60 people, as Russian soldiers resumed bombarding the final stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the damaged southern town of Mariupol.

The school in Bilohorivka, where roughly 90 people were sheltering, was hit by a Russian bomb on Saturday, according to Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai.

“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died,” Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that two bodies had been found.

His account could not be verified immediately by Reuters. The story received no comment from Moscow.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian soldiers of deliberately attacking civilians during the conflict, which Moscow denies.

The deputy commander of the Azov regiment, who is locked up in the massive Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol, called with the world community to assist in the evacuation of wounded soldiers.

"We will fight to reject the Russian occupiers as long as we are alive," Captain Sviatoslav Palamar said in an online press conference.

Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations pledged on Sunday to deepen Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Kremlin-linked elites as the fighting, now in its third month, raged on, with authorities in the eastern Kharkiv region reporting more casualties from Russian shelling.