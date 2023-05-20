The wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson took to her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy for the third time. She also said that the baby would arrive “in just a few weeks”.

In the Instagram post, she was seen holding hands with her two children and she wrote, "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one. Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming…She soon will!''

Ms. Johnson, 35, is a British media strategist who formerly served as a media representative for the Conservative Party. She serves as a senior advisor for Oceana, a foundation dedicated to ocean preservation.

Wilf, age three, and Romy, age two, are already born to the couple, who wed in May 2021. Romy was born in December 2021, whereas Wilf was born in April 2020. The third marriage for Mr. Johnson.

The pair moved out of Downing Street in September of last year after Mr. Johnson was overthrown by his own cabinet, marking the first time they have given birth outside of that residence.

Since Mr. Johnson already has four children from a previous marriage to Marina Wheeler, the new baby will be the eighth kid in his family. According to the reports, he also has a child from a relationship with the art consultant Helen Macintyre. He has not, however, made the precise number official. Allegra Mostyn-Owen, his first wife, was the mother of none of his children.

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