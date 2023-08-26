Boston: At least seven injured after shooting breaks out in Dorchester neighbourhood
Boston: At least seven injured after shooting breaks out in Dorchester neighbourhood
At least seven people were injured after a shooting took place in Boston’s Dorchester neighbourhood on the morning of August 26.
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At least seven injured after shooting breaks out in Dorchester neighbourhood
At least seven people were injured after a shooting took place in Boston’s Dorchester neighbourhood on the morning of August 26.
The wounded people with non-life-threatening injuries were immediately taken to a local hospital.
“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” an official said.
“It's an ongoing investigation,” he said.
Police received a call reporting that multiple people had been shot. And officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue.
Further details awaited.
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