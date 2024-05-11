As homes in Brazil have been swallowed by floodwaters and the number of people forced to evacuate has doubled in 24 hours, the country faced a fresh downpour offering little respite for people.

The deluge, which experts link to climate change exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon, has affected almost two million people, leaving 126 dead and 756 injured. Meanwhile according to authorities, another 141 people are still missing.

Porto Alegre, home to 1.4 million inhabitants, tried to resume some normalcy on May 10, with some businesses opening and traffic blocking streets as waters receded. But then, thee encountered a fresh downpour.

As per the National Institute of Meteorology, “The region expects precipitation with "intense winds and hail.”

The MetSul Meteorologia site reported "a new period of intense atmospheric instability," with up to 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain by May 13.

Meanwhile, the state's Guaiba River, which runs through Porto Alegre, reached historic levels this week.

According to civil defence figures, the number of people forced to flee their homes almost doubled to around 411,000 people in the past 24 hours. More than 71,000 are being housed in shelters.

Bottles of clean drinking water are a scarce commodity in Porto Alegre, while tanker trucks deliver to shelters and hospitals. In Eldorado do Sul, boats pass through the flooded streets, carrying food to those who refuse to leave their homes, fearing looting.

The muddy floodwaters have destroyed more than 85,000 homes, and struck a blow to the economy of the important agricultural region.

In the rice-growing areas surrounding Porto Alegre, farmer Daniel Dalbosco said he had lost crops under "up to two meters of water."

His neighbours "lost between 40 and 50 hectares (100 and 125 acres). It was very, very complicated," he said.