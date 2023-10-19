A day after US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in war-torn Israel today.

The British Prime Minister arrived in Israel earlier today and is also slated to visit neighboring countries as part of the diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis triggered by the Hamas attacks.

With Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas in Gaza spiralling, Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of lives in Israel and in the Palestinian enclave and warn against further escalation.

Upon landing in Israel, Sunak took to X and wrote, "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always."

On Wednesday, hours after a blast at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds, Israel said that it would allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Assessing the explosion, the White House said the Gaza hospital explosion appeared to be the result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza.

There were conflicting claims about who was behind the explosion on Tuesday night, but protests flared quickly in the region as many Arab leaders blaming Israel. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group operating in Gaza. Islamic Jihad meanwhile has dismissed that claim.