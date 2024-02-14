Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a tour in the UAE, held a bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

The leaders exchanged several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). PM Modi, expressing his close ties with the UAE leader, referred to Nahyan as his 'brother'.

He noted that they have met five times in the past seven months. PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and for the BAPS temple. He highlighted the joint partnership between India and the UAE across various sectors.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the UAE leader for his significant contribution to the building of India's first Hindu temple, the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha).

He stated that the construction of the temple could not have been accomplished without the leader's support. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the temple today.

He referred to the signing of a bilateral treaty as a source of joy, and asserted that this development would be significant news for the G20 countries, indicating progress in the relationship between India and the UAE. In addition, PM Modi thanked Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his visit to Gujarat.

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