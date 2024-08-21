A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in Iran’s Yazd province on August 20 night, resulting in the deaths of 28 passengers. Preliminary reports indicate the crash was caused by a defective braking system.

The accident also left 23 passengers injured, with seven in critical condition, according to the province's crisis management director. The pilgrims were en route to Iraq for a religious pilgrimage commemorating a 7th-century Shia saint.

Among the deceased are 11 women and 17 men. This incident occurred during the annual pilgrimage involving about two million Shia Muslims travelling from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq.