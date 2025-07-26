Cambodia-Thailand border conflict escalates, UN Security Council to hold urgent meeting

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have reignited following two consecutive days of intense cross-border clashes, prompting both nations to escalate the matter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In response, the UN has scheduled a closed-door emergency meeting on Saturday to address the deteriorating situation, which poses a significant threat to regional peace and stability in Southeast Asia.

The hostilities broke out on Thursday, with both governments trading blame over the initial provocation. Thai authorities have accused Cambodia of flying surveillance drones near sensitive military installations along the border, while Phnom Penh contends that Thai troops breached a bilateral agreement by crossing into Cambodian territory and opening fire.

Seeking international intervention, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet formally appealed to the UNSC, citing the conflict as a threat to global peace and security. The UN confirmed that both Cambodia and Thailand will be allowed to present their respective cases under Rule 37, which permits non-Council members to take part in Security Council discussions.

In its official complaint to the UN, Cambodia alleged a series of “unprovoked and deliberate” attacks by Thai forces along disputed border zones, particularly near the historic temples of Tamone Thom, Ta Krabey, and Mom Bei located in the Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces. Cambodia also rejected Thailand’s accusation of newly laid landmines, asserting that Thai troops had veered off coordinated patrol paths and entered existing minefields within Cambodian territory.

Conversely, the Thai government has submitted its own dossier to the UNSC, categorically denying the allegations. Thai officials maintain that the confrontation began when Cambodian forces fired upon a Thai military post in Surin Province on July 24. Furthermore, Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting military assets in at least four provinces—Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Thailand also refuted Cambodia’s claims regarding F-16 fighter jet strikes on civilian areas, labeling the accusations as “baseless and distorted.” Officials confirmed that five Thai soldiers were injured in landmine blasts on July 16 and 23, one of whom lost a leg. Thai authorities insist these were caused by newly planted explosives, not remnants from previous conflicts.

In a fleeting diplomatic breakthrough, both sides momentarily agreed to a ceasefire proposal by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the ASEAN bloc. Cambodian leadership claims Thailand reneged on the agreement within an hour of accepting it, while Bangkok maintains it is committed to ASEAN-led mediation—but insists Cambodia must take meaningful steps toward de-escalation.

The conflict has taken a significant toll on civilians. Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health reported that over 130,000 people have been evacuated from border communities due to shelling and rising tensions. Multiple border crossings have been shut down, and both countries have recalled their ambassadors, escalating the diplomatic rift.

The renewed military confrontations have drawn widespread concern from the international community. The United States, China, and Japan have urged both sides to exercise restraint and return to the negotiating table. France has issued a strong appeal for an immediate halt to hostilities and resolution through dialogue and international law.

The Cambodia-Thailand border has long been a site of contention. Spanning over 800 kilometers, the largely undefined boundary has seen frequent disputes, particularly over ancient temple sites, including Preah Vihear and Prasat Ta Muen Thom, nestled along the Dangrek mountain range.