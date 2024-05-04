Three Indian nationals have been apprehended by Canadian law enforcement in connection with the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



These individuals, who were residing in Canada as non-permanent residents, allegedly fulfilled various roles on the day Nijjar was killed at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, including acting as shooters, drivers, and spotters.

During a televised press briefing, Mandeep Mooker, a superintendent with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), mentioned ongoing investigations into any potential links between the suspects and the Indian government.

The arrest comes amidst tensions between India and Canada following comments made by Prime Minister Trudeau regarding Nijjar's killing. India rejected Trudeau's recent remarks, accusing Canada of providing political space to separatism, extremism, and violence.

Trudeau's comments were made during a Khalsa Day event in Toronto, attended by pro-Khalistan supporters, where he acknowledged the "problem" created by Nijjar's assassination. This acknowledgment, perceived as implicating Indian involvement, sparked controversy and drew criticism from Indian authorities. Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, condemned Trudeau's statements, reiterating concerns about Canada's tolerance towards separatist movements and violence.

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