Amid the diplomatic row that has erupted between Canada and India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, reports emerge stating that the United States provided Canada with intelligence into the alleged killing of the Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil.

Howeer, The New York Times, citing Western allied officials added in its report that Ottawa intercepted communications that were more definitive and led it to accuse India of is involvement in the murder.

The NYT further claimed that there was "shared intelligence aming Five Eyes partners" which prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make a stunning claim that there was a "potential link" between the Indian government agents and Nijjar's Killing.

The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance which includes the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Canada.

However, the allied officials said they did not learn about the plot or any evidence pointing to India's involvement in the case until Nijjar was killed, the newspaper reported.

The US has called on India to cooperate with the Canadian government in its investigations into the killing of Nijjar, who was the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).



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