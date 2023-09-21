The Canadian government has firmly dismissed India's recent travel advisory cautioning its citizens against visiting certain regions of Canada stating the country's safety and security. This move comes amid an escalating diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc, in a statement, asserted, "Canada is a safe country." He made this statement in response to India's advisory, which had urged its nationals and students living in Canada to exercise "utmost caution" due to concerns over "growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and violence in Canada."

The Canadian government has firmly dismissed India's recent travel advisory cautioning its citizens against visiting certain regions of Canada, emphasizing the country's safety and security. This move comes amid an escalating diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc, in a statement, asserted, "Canada is a safe country." He made this statement in response to India's advisory, which had urged its nationals and students living in Canada to exercise "utmost caution" due to concerns over "growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and violence in Canada."

India's advisory also pointed out threats to "Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda" and advised Indian nationals to avoid traveling to regions that have witnessed such incidents.

This exchange of advisories occurred shortly after Canada issued its own travel advisory to its citizens in India, advising them to "observe a high degree of caution." The Canadian government warned its nationals about potential safety and security concerns and emphasized the importance of staying cautious, monitoring local media, and following the instructions of local authorities. It even suggested that citizens residing in India should "think about leaving the country if it is safe to do so."

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada initially flared on Sepember 19 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Canadian security agencies possessed "credible evidence" suggesting potential links between agents of the Indian government and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijaar in Surrey back in June.