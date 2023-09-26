Canada has revised travel advisory for its residents in India requesting that they "remain cautious and exercise alert" with regards to the recent turn of events, as there are calls for differences and some "negative opinion" towards Canada on social media.

Strains erupted among India and Canada following Canadian Head of the state Justin Trudeau's touchy charges of a "potential" contribution of Indian specialists in the killing of Khalistani radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his nation's dirt on June 18 in English Columbia. India had assigned Nijjar as a psychological oppressor in 2020.

India furiously dismissed the charges as "ludicrous" and "roused" and removed a senior Canadian representative in a blow for blow move to Ottawa's ejection of an Indian authority over the case.

"With regards to late advancements in Canada and in India, there are calls for fights and some bad feeling towards Canada via virtual entertainment. If it's not too much trouble, stay watchful and practice alert," the Canadian government said in a report on Sunday.

This comes after New Delhi gave a comparative warning for Indian nationals and understudies living in Canada and ended visa benefits toward the end of last week, Worldwide News detailed





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