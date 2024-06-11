Cameron MacKay, the Canadian High Commissioner to India on Tuesday, June 11, unequivocally stated that the "promotion of violence" is "never acceptable" in Canada. This assertion comes in the aftermath of an alarming incident in Brampton, where Khalistani extremists displayed imagery glorifying the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The relationship between New Delhi and Ottawa has been strained following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations implicating India in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year. India has consistently accused Canada of being lenient towards extremists and failing to take action against Khalistani activities.

In a similar vein, Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc condemned the promotion of violence. He addressed the issue on social media, stating, "This week, there were reports of imagery depicting the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Vancouver. The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada."

Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament, also voiced concerns about Khalistani supporters in Canada displaying posters of Indira Gandhi's assassination. This series of statements underscores the Canadian government's stance against violent extremism and its commitment to addressing the ongoing controversy.

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