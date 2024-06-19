The Canadian Parliament held a moment of silence in the House of Commons on June 18, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death.

Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey, outside British Columbia's Gurudwara, on June 18, in 2023.

The KTF chief’s name was on the list released by the Indian government with 40 other 'designated terrorists'.

Four Indian nationals, including Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh, are accused of killing Nijjar.

The murder case, in which Canada claimed the Indian government's role, has been an obstacle in bilateral ties.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised eyebrows when he cryptically referred to "important but sensitive" issues that need to be addressed with India after meeting his counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Pressed by reporters to elaborate on his discussions with Modi, Trudeau remained tight-lipped. "I'm not going to get into the details of this issue," he stated. "There are important but sensitive issues that we need to follow up on."

When asked if he received any assurances from the Indian leader, Trudeau simply responded, "Like I said, I'm not going to get into it further, but there are important issues that we need to work on and we will."