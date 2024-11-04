In response to a disturbing attack on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the violence on Monday, calling it "unacceptable." The incident, which occurred on Sunday, involved a group allegedly associated with pro-Khalistani supporters targeting devotees, sparking widespread outrage across Canada.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton are unacceptable,” Trudeau said, underscoring the importance of religious freedom and safety for all Canadians. He acknowledged the quick response from the local police, adding, “Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.”

Footage of the incident, which circulated widely on social media and was shared by Canadian MPs, captured a group of men wielding sticks and confronting temple-goers outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir. The attackers were seen bearing flags associated with Khalistani groups, while eyewitness accounts reported that women and children were also targeted during the confrontation.

The Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organization, condemned the attack on social media, emphasizing the distress experienced by the temple community. Reports indicate that the mob had initially gathered to commemorate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots before the violence erupted.

The escalation led Peel Regional Police to deploy additional forces around the area to manage rising tensions. Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah stressed that while the right to peaceful protest is respected, violence will not be tolerated. “We will not tolerate violence and criminal acts,” he stated firmly, pledging that those responsible would face consequences.

Prominent figures from across the political spectrum condemned the incident. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre described the attack as “completely unacceptable,” emphasizing that all Canadians should have the freedom to worship in peace. “I will unite our people and end the chaos,” he tweeted, calling for stronger efforts to uphold religious harmony.

Anita Anand, Canada’s Transport Minister of Indian origin, called the attacks "unacceptable," reiterating that all faith groups, including Hindus, have the right to worship safely. Similarly, Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh condemned the violence, stressing, “Every Canadian must be free to visit their place of worship in peace,” and urged for calm and unity within the community.

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya also weighed in, asserting that pro-Khalistani violence had “crossed a red line.” Sharing a video of the incident, Arya called out the deepening extremism within certain factions, highlighting the brazenness of the attack and its unsettling implications for Canada's religious tolerance.

This incident comes amid broader concerns about the rise of communal tensions and religiously motivated violence in Canada, with leaders calling for a concerted effort to ensure peaceful coexistence among the nation’s diverse communities.