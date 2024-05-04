Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has renewed allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, despite police officials not providing any evidence of such a link. Singh's NDP has supported the Liberal minority government led by Justin Trudeau in exchange for support on key bills.

Following the Canadian Police's announcement of the arrest of three suspects in Nijjar's killing, Jagmeet Singh asserted an Indian connection to the crime. In a post on X, Singh stated, "The Indian government hired assassins to murder a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil - at a place of worship. Today 3 arrests were made. Let me be clear - any Indian agent or state actor that ordered, planned or carried out this murder must be exposed and met with the full force of Canadian law. For Canada, democracy and free speech - there must be Justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau also alleged Indian involvement in the killing, a claim vehemently denied by India as 'absurd and motivated'. Canadian police have not presented any evidence linking India to the crime, despite speculations in the Canadian media.

On Friday, Canadian police released photographs of the three individuals arrested in connection with Nijjar's killing last year. The suspects, identified as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22, all Indian nationals, were apprehended in Edmonton City in Alberta.

The trio has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder related to Nijjar's homicide. Along with their photographs, the Canadian police also released images of the car believed to have been used by the suspects around the time of the homicide in Surrey.

Addressing reporters, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul stated, "Three suspects have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the killing of Nijjar... We are not able to make any comments on the nature of the evidence... Nor can we speak behind the motive of the murder of Nijjar... However, I will say this matter is very much under active investigation."

Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc refrained from confirming any connection to the Indian government, stating that inquiries should be directed to the RCMP.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. The incident, captured on video and described as a "contract killing," has sparked ongoing investigations into its motive and perpetrators.