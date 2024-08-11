Thousands of Canadians gathered in downtown Toronto on August 11 to protest violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The demonstration drew participants from Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, and Jewish communities.

Protesters chanted "We want justice - Bangladesh Bangladesh" and called on the Canadian government to pressure Dhaka to protect Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

One demonstrator noted they had reached out to local Bangladeshi mosques but received no response. "Whatever is happening in Bangladesh, is to their own brothers," the protester remarked.

The large turnout was seen as encouraging by organisers, though some expressed disappointment with the lack of engagement from Canadian politicians despite numerous attempts at contact.

Community leaders voiced concerns over attacks targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. The unrest has reportedly led many Bangladeshi Hindus to flee to neighbouring India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the situation on social media, calling for "safety and protection" of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He expressed hope for a return to normalcy while reaffirming India's commitment to working with Bangladesh.

Hindus comprise approximately 8% of Bangladesh's population and have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party. Recent violent clashes between protesters and security forces have intensified tensions in the country.