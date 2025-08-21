“Caught in Providence” star Judge Frank Caprio, passes away at 88

Frank Caprio, the beloved retired Rhode Island municipal judge whose warmth, compassion, and signature humor touched millions worldwide, has passed away at the age of 88. His family confirmed on Wednesday that he “passed away peacefully” after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Caprio was not just a judge; he became a global icon of empathy and fairness, showing that justice could be delivered with kindness. Through his television show Caught in Providence, filmed in his own courtroom, Caprio transformed ordinary hearings into lessons of humanity.



Millions across the world watched as he dismissed minor infractions—ranging from traffic violations to noise complaints—not with severity, but with understanding. His courtroom clips, often showcasing moments of laughter, tears, and second chances, have collectively drawn over a billion views online, spreading hope and a more human vision of justice.



Caprio often reminded his audience: “With liberty and justice for all represents the idea that justice should be accessible to everyone. However, it is not.” His words and actions shed light on the struggles of low-income Americans navigating civil issues without legal support, making him a rare judicial figure who bridged law with compassion.



Tributes have poured in globally for Caprio, remembered not only as a jurist but also as a symbol of kindness in an often unyielding system.