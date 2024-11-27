Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, putting a temporary halt to months of intense hostilities that resulted in thousands of casualties. The truce, effective from Tuesday, comes with stern warnings from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who underscored that its longevity hinges on Hezbollah’s adherence to the agreement in Lebanon.

Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s preparedness to respond decisively to any breach of the accord. “With the United States' full understanding, we maintain full freedom of military action,” he declared. “Should Hezbollah attempt to rearm, rebuild terrorist infrastructure, launch rockets, dig tunnels, or transport weaponry, we will retaliate with force.”

Explaining the timing of the ceasefire, Netanyahu outlined several strategic factors. Foremost is the pressing need to counter the Iranian threat, which he described as a priority for Israel. The truce also allows Israeli forces to regroup and replenish critical resources, including advanced weaponry that has faced delivery delays. Netanyahu assured that these logistical hurdles are being addressed and that new, sophisticated arms would soon bolster Israel’s military capabilities.

A further objective of the ceasefire, Netanyahu stated, is to weaken Hamas by sidelining Hezbollah, which had played a supporting role in the conflict. “By isolating Hezbollah, we can intensify operations against Hamas and focus on freeing hostages held in Gaza,” he added, reiterating that the ceasefire does not signal a compromise in Israel’s overarching goals.

The conflict erupted on October 8 last year, when Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli-held territory in solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza. Escalation ensued, with Israel initiating a massive military offensive in mid-September, including a ground invasion and targeted strikes against Hezbollah’s leadership. High-profile casualties included Hassan Nasrallah, a founding figure of Hezbollah. The war also witnessed unconventional tactics, such as explosive devices hidden in pagers, inflicting widespread injuries.

As the ceasefire takes effect, the region remains on edge, with both sides poised for potential developments that could test the fragile truce.