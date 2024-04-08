Today marks a special event in the skies as a total solar eclipse is set to occur. This rare phenomenon happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, temporarily blocking out the Sun's light.

For about 4 minutes, the Sun will be completely obscured, revealing its mysterious outer layer known as the corona. This eclipse is expected to be one of the most significant celestial events of 2024, offering skywatchers a remarkable sight.

Although people in India won't be able to witness the total eclipse, those in Colombia, Spain, Venezuela, Ireland, Portal, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and select Caribbean countries can catch a glimpse of a partial eclipse.

In anticipation of this awe-inspiring event, Google has prepared a special animation. Users searching for "solar eclipse" on Google will be treated to a graphic overlay illustrating the moment when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, revealing the corona.

NASA is also offering an opportunity to experience the total solar eclipse through a live stream. The space agency's coverage will begin at 5:00 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST) and continue until 8:00 pm GMT (1:30 am IST). While the entire event will last about two and a half hours, the total eclipse phase will only endure for around four minutes.