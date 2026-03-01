Centre warns Indian ships navigating Strait of Hormuz to exercise extreme caution amid tensions

With maritime operations intensifying across the strategically vital Gulf region, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued a high-alert advisory to Indian seafarers and shipping stakeholders, urging heightened vigilance amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In an official circular, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) cautioned Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers serving onboard foreign-flag ships to strictly adhere to security protocols while operating in and around Iranian waters, particularly in the sensitive Strait of Hormuz. The advisory comes against the backdrop of mounting regional instability that has raised global concerns over maritime safety and uninterrupted trade flows.

The DGS has directed all stakeholders to follow official advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India, Tehran, and to exercise utmost caution while navigating in Iranian territorial waters or nearby maritime zones.

“All Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers onboard foreign-flag vessels calling at ports of Iran or transiting through the Strait of Hormuz were advised to exercise utmost caution while operating or navigating through the region, keeping in view the prevailing security situation,” the circular stated.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but crucial maritime corridor, handles a significant share of the world’s oil and energy shipments, making it highly sensitive to geopolitical developments. Any disruption in the region can have far-reaching implications for global shipping routes, energy markets, and international trade.

Shipping companies, vessel operators, and maritime agencies have also been instructed to maintain real-time monitoring of the safety and status of Indian crew members deployed in the region. They have been asked to promptly share relevant information with Indian authorities to ensure swift response mechanisms in case of emergencies.

The advisory underscores India’s proactive approach in safeguarding its maritime workforce and securing national trade interests amid rising uncertainty in West Asia. India has one of the largest pools of seafarers globally, with thousands deployed across international shipping routes, including the Gulf region.

Officials indicated that the situation is being closely monitored and further directions may be issued depending on developments.