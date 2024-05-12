Scenes of chaos unfolded across Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as protests against crippling taxes, inflation, and power outages descended into violence. Security forces clashed with demonstrators in multiple cities, including the regional capital Muzaffarabad as well as Dadyal, Mirpur, Samahni, Sehansa, Rawalakot, Khuiratta, Tattapani, and Hattian Bala.

The unrest was sparked by a strike call given by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) demanding tax exemption on electricity from Mangla Dam and wheat flour subsidies. As businesses shut down in Muzaffarabad, police resorted to tear gas shelling and firing in the air to disperse protesters.

Tensions had been simmering after overnight raids saw several JKJAAC leaders and activists arrested ahead of their planned long march on May 11. Viral videos showed angry mobs chasing away security personnel with sticks and rods.

Authorities had braced for the rallies by deploying reinforcements from Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps. However, they struggled to contain the widespread protests fueled by public anger over economic woes.

The cash-strapped Pakistani government has faced mounting pressure from citizens reeling under back-breaking inflation, compounded by stringent IMF conditions for a $3 billion bailout. Increased electricity tariffs have proven to be the proverbial final straw.