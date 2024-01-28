Lawmakers in the Maldives Parliament came to blows with each other on Sunday, disrupting a special session convened to seek parliamentary approval for President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet ministers.

The clashes occurred between MPs of the People’s National Congress (PNC), and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) -- the ruling alliance and the Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

According to viral videos online, that were also shared by Adhadhu, a local online news outlet in the Maldives, chaos ensued in Parliament as MPs exchanged kicks and blows. The widely shared clips also showed some members pulling each other down from the podium.

As per Adhadhu, the Opposition MPs were barred from entering the chambers by the parliamentarians from the ruling alliance. Their move came after the MDP, which has a majority in the Maldives Parliament, refused to approve four members of the ruling party from joining Muizzu's cabinet.

The PNC and PPM had issued a statement saying the MDP's move to withhold approval for the four members amounted to obstruction of services provided to the people. They also demanded the Speaker's resignation.

Chief advisor to Muizzu and PNC chairperson Abdul Raheem Abdullah defended the ministers' right to be reappointed, even without authorisation, and said the refusal to approve them was an "irresponsible" move, reported Adhadhu.

In videos shot inside Parliament, the MPs were seen tackling each other on the floor and even pulling the hair of a parliamentarian.

The same parliamentarian whose hair was pulled was also seen blowing a trumpet-like instrument to disrupt the Speaker from addressing the House.

Some MDP MPs accused the other parliamentarians of damaging property in the House during the scuffle.