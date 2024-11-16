A 21-year-old youth went on a stabbing spree in Wuxi city, leaving eight people dead and 17 others injured.

The local police have confirmed the casualties and stated that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

As per India Today, the suspected youth is a student.

The incident comes a few days after a hit-and-run incident where thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured after a car drove into a group of people outside a sports centre in China's southern Zhuhai.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.