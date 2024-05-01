At least 19 people lost their lives after a part of a highway collapsed in southern China’s Guangdong province on May 1.

According to reports, the road between Meizhou city and Dabu country in Guangdong province caved in at around 2:10 am.



Around 18 vehicles were trapped involving 49 people as per the reports.

19 people have been declared dead while 30 others are receiving all-out emergency care in hospital as of now.

It added that the lives of those hospitalised were “not currently at risk” but did not specify their injuries.

Authorities have dispatched around 500 people to the site to help with the rescue operation.

