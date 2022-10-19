In a major development, China has put a hold on the proposal to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist listed by India and the United States (US) at the United Nations (UN).

Notably, this is the fourth time in recent months that Beijing has blocked attempts to have terrorists blacklisted by the world organization.

China also placed a hold on the proposal by the US and India to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

The US Department of Treasury had designated Mahmood as well as another LeT leader Muhammad Sarwar in December 2016 as part of the action “to disrupt Lashkar-e Taiba's (LeT) fundraising and support networks.”

The decision to hold comes as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who visited India, has paid homage to the victims of the Mumbai attack on November 26/11.