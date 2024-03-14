China stated on Wednesday that the Sino-India boundary dispute does not encompass all aspects of bilateral cooperation, despite India's insistence that normal relations with China cannot exist until peace reigns in border regions.



"Avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement" by strengthening mutual trust between the two nations was another recommendation made in it..

In response to inquiries regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement that the troop buildup along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has "not served either of us well," a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, stated that the boundary issue should be properly addressed in the bilateral relations.

"China has stressed multiple times that the boundary question does not represent the entirety of China-India relations, and it should be placed appropriately in the bilateral relations and managed properly", Wang said.

Following the violent battle in the Galwan Valley in June 2020—the largest important military war between the two countries in almost forty years—bilateral ties between India and China took a severe hit.

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar had said, "It is in our common interest that we should observe the agreements that we have signed. And I believe that it is not just in our common interest, and it is in China's interest as well. This tension that we have seen for the last four years has not served either of us well."

Wang, in his reply, said, "Both China and India believe that an early settlement of the situation on the China-India border serves the common interests of both countries. We hope that the two sides will follow the common understanding between the leaders of the two countries and the spirit of relevant agreements, maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, and find a solution to relevant border issues that can be accepted by both sides at an early date."

Additionally, Wang stated that China expects India would follow suit and approach bilateral ties from a long-term and strategic height.

"We should enhance mutual trust and avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement. We should step up dialogue and cooperation and avoid setting up obstacles. We should handle differences properly and avoid creating disputes. In this way, we will bring the bilateral relations to a sound and steady track of development."

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry added that China hopes that India will cooperate with China, respect the agreements made by the leaders of the two nations as well as their common understandings, keep lines of communication open through diplomatic and military channels, and quickly find a solution that both parties can agree upon regarding border issues.