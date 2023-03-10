In a major development, Xi Jinping was elected as the President of China for the third consecutive term on March 10.

China's National People's Congress endorsed the appointment of Jinping's appointment as the president of the country.

He was elected to the post unanimously and all the 2,952 NPC members present at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing voted in favour of Jinping.

It is worth mentioning that Jinping is the most powerful leader in China and he also appointed his supporters to the top posts of the National People's Congress sidelining his rivals.

The 69-year-old Chinese leader came to power in 2012.

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