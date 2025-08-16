Chinese foreign minister to visit India for border talks with NSA Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive in India on Monday for a two-day visit to hold the next round of border talks with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday.

During his stay, Wang will attend the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) dialogue on the China-India boundary question. The SRs mechanism, co-chaired by Wang and Doval, is tasked with finding a framework for resolving the longstanding border dispute along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC).



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The last round of talks was held in December 2024 in Beijing, when Doval met Wang weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in Kazan, Russia, to revive dialogue mechanisms stalled in recent years. That meeting, held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, paved the way for renewed diplomatic engagement.

Wang’s visit is seen as significant ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for August 31–September 1 in Tianjin, where Prime Minister Modi is expected to participate. Observers say the outcome of the SRs dialogue could set the tone for the leaders’ interactions during the SCO gathering.