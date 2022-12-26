The Taiwanese Defense Ministry alleged that Chinese fighter jets invaded its airspace because China sent 71 fighter jets and 7 ships within 24 hours on December 26.

Beijing protested against Taiwan's "collusion and provocation" with the United States, calling it the largest daily incursion to date.

In an official statement, the defense ministry stated, "47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, during the 24-hour display of force."

18 J-16 fighters, 11 J-1 fighters, six Su-30 fighters, and drones were among the Chinese aircraft.

The defense ministry claimed that its land-based missile systems and navy vessels were used to monitor the Chinese moves.

On Sunday, China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, stated that it had carried out "joint combat readiness patrols and joint firepower strike drills" in the sea and airspace surrounding the self-governing island.

The exercises were described as a "firm response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation," according to the People's Liberation Army.



Also read : 70 children dead in Gambia; Government, WHO hold Indian Pharma Company 'Maiden' accountable for deaths