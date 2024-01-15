As of January 15, 2024, Chinese health authorities have expressed concerns about a potential rebound in COVID-19 infections.

Despite a decrease in fever clinic attendance since New Year's Day, the risk of a resurgence remains due to the emergence of the JN.1 variant, a notable descendant lineage of Omicron.

This variant has shown signs of increased transmissibility or immune evasion, raising alarms among experts.

The situation is further complicated by the presence of other respiratory pathogens, including influenza, which continues to be prevalent.

A shift towards influenza B dominance and a decline in population immunity could contribute to the risk of a COVID-19 epidemic rebound in January.

The JN.1 variant strain, with its continuous importation and the downward trend in domestic influenza, is highly likely to become the dominant variant in China.



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Health officials are emphasizing the importance of early intervention, vigilant monitoring during winter holidays, and efficient allocation of medical resources. Vaccination campaigns, particularly for high-risk groups, are being prioritized to combat respiratory diseases effectively.

In response to the evolving situation, China has introduced its inaugural four-valent COVID-19 vaccine, SCTV01E, developed by Sinocelltech Group Ltd.

This vaccine targets four different strains of the virus and is part of China's accelerated vaccination efforts to manage the surge of infections.

Furthermore, China's Ministry of Transport has announced the full resumption of road passenger services, signalling a step towards normalcy.

However, the country remains cautious, with health officials addressing concerns about the availability of medical resources in the wake of a possible surge in cases.

Overall, while the current level of COVID-19 infection is relatively low, the potential for a January rebound is taken seriously by Chinese health authorities, who continue to advocate for preventive measures and preparedness to mitigate the impact of the virus.