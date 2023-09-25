The craze for Apple's iphone 15 is touching the sky as people are lining up across India to grab the tech product. It's noteworthy that some iPhone 15s were produced in India.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, praised the simultaneous sale of the iPhone 15 in India and throughout the world on Friday, calling it a significant accomplishment for PM Narendra Modi's "Make in India" and "Production Linked Incentive" schemes.

"Another India milestone tdy. Tremendous feat for PM @narendramodi ji's visionary PLI Scheme. @Apple 's latest #MakeInIndia iPhone 15 now available across the country on the first day, simultaneously with its global launch. Indians now accessing the latest products without waiting. We expect iPhone 15 to be exported from India to the world soon. Congratulations, Team Apple," tweeted Chandrasekhar.

However, the manufacturing of iphone 15 in India has miffed some Chinese people and a big propaganda is on play on its social media platform, Weibo.

A journalist called Wenhao said in a post on "X" (formerly Twitter) that the boycott movement against the iPhone 15 built in India had deteriorated into racism. Wenhao said that conversations on Weibo by Chinese users were openly racist and disparaging against India's production of the iPhone 15.

"But the discussions have been soaked in a heavily racist tone. A popular joke shared by Chinese netizens says that new iPhones will reek of curry," claimed Wenhao.

But the discussions have been soaked in a heavily racist tone. A popular joke shared by Chinese netizens says that new iPhones will reek of curry. 11/ pic.twitter.com/mlbIsWPhBN — Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) September 21, 2023

"And of course, "Ah San" (??), the derogatory nickname for Indian people have been used a lot in these discussions," informed Wenhao.

According to Wenhao's assertions, some Chinese individuals hold and propagate the opinion that the iPhone 15 "made in India" is of poor quality. People are discussing how to recognise "made in India" iPhone 15s and how to return them to Apple.