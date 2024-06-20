Climate activists vandalized a private airfield at Stansted Airport, where they believed US singer Taylor Swift's private jet had recently landed. The activists sprayed planes with orange paint as part of their protest, leading to the arrest of two women from the group 'Just Stop Oil,' according to AFP reports.

The incident took place when the activists attempted to target Swift's jet but failed to locate it. Instead, the women, aged 22 and 28, used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint to spray two other private jets at the airfield. A video posted on X by the group shows one activist cutting a hole in the fence to gain entry to the airfield.

"Private jet users are responsible for up to 40 times as much carbon emissions compared to a commercial flight," tweeted Just Stop Oil. The organization is demanding that the British government commit to phasing out fossil fuels by 2030.

This protest follows a recent incident where climate activists spray-painted Stonehenge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southwest England.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The American singer has been criticized for her use of private jets, with a 2022 report highlighting her as one of the top celebrity offenders for private jet CO2 emissions. Her jet made 170 flights in 2022, producing emissions totaling 8,293.54 tonnes, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person.

The vandalism at Stansted Airport underscores the growing tensions between climate activists and high-profile individuals regarding environmental responsibility and the use of private jets.