In an army crackdown on violent anti-United Nations demonstrations that took place in eastern Congolese city of Goma killed 40 people and left 56 people injured on August 30.

The protest against the UN peacekeeping mission and other foreign organizations was forcefully dispersed by Congolese troops after footage of an attack on a policeman circulated on social media.

The authorities previously said that a policeman was stoned to death and six protesters were killed when the army intervened.

But in a statement that was released later, stated that the death toll stood at 43, while 158 people were arrested.

According to reports, a military investigation has been launched.

Unverified footage posted on social media showed soldiers piling bodies into a lorry and driving them through Goma in a convoy.

Anne-Sylvie Linder, the head of the local branch of the International Red Cross in Goma, claimed that her clinic received a high number of people with serious stab and gunshot wounds after the protest.

"Some were dead when they arrived," she said.

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