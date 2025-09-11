Conservative commentator and Trump's loyalist Charlie Kirk shot dead during University event

Conservative activist and right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk has died after being shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

The shooting occurred roughly 20 minutes into Kirk’s presentation when gunfire rang out from a nearby campus building. The university later confirmed that “a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker.” Kirk was the only person injured in the incident. The suspect remains at large.

Videos circulating on social media show chaos at the scene, with students rushing to safety. One clip appears to capture Kirk collapsing as blood streamed from his neck. At the time, he had been addressing the audience under a tent emblazoned with the slogan “The American Comeback.”

In the wake of the tragedy, former U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to Kirk on Truth Social, describing him as “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk” and praising his ability to connect with America’s youth. Trump added, “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me… Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

The FBI’s Utah office confirmed it is investigating the shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel, in a statement on X, said the agency was “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk… Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox also issued a statement, confirming he is being briefed by law enforcement. “We will continue to share updates. Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life,” Cox wrote on social media.

Republican leaders across the nation reacted swiftly. Senator Lindsey Graham condemned the attack as “sick and despicable,” while Senators Ted Cruz and Katie Britt joined others in expressing grief and offering prayers for Kirk’s family.

Law enforcement agencies continue to search for the suspect as tributes pour in for Kirk, a prominent conservative voice known for his work with youth audiences.